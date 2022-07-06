ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gary Coldiron, 36, has been charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a minor under the age of 13.

According to police, authorities took a report of alleged sexual assault on Monday, June 6th, saying a sex crime had occurred in the 3700 block off Keith View Drive.

Detectives identified Coldiron as the suspect during the investigation, and say Coldiron and the victim were known to each other.

Coldiron was arrested in Boone County on Friday, July 1st.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $20,000 bond.