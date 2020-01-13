Rockford man accused of sexually assaulting a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 48-year-old Ricky Lee Pickett, of Rockford, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
According to court documents, Pickett is accused of oral and vaginal sex with a minor between November 17th, 2009 and November 16th, 2012.
Prosecutors say the abuse occurred at a home in Machesney Park and on Revel Avenue in Rockford.
Pickett is charged with 4 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, ad 4 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault of a Family Member Under 18.
He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $50,000 bail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!