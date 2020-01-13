Rockford man accused of sexually assaulting a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 48-year-old Ricky Lee Pickett, of Rockford, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to court documents, Pickett is accused of oral and vaginal sex with a minor between November 17th, 2009 and November 16th, 2012.

Prosecutors say the abuse occurred at a home in Machesney Park and on Revel Avenue in Rockford.

Pickett is charged with 4 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, ad 4 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault of a Family Member Under 18.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $50,000 bail.

