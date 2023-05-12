ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Melvin Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday following a year-long investigation by Rockford Police into reports of alleged sexual abuse of three minors.

Gonzalez, 46, was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Rockford Police began investigating Gonzalez on May 17 of last year, when one of the victims disclosed to a school counselor that Gonzalez had sexually abused her.

During a follow-up investigation, police also identified two additional victims, both under the age of 18.

The abuse occurred between 2011 and 2015, according to police.

Gonzalez was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond.