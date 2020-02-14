Rockford man accused of sexually assaulting a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 22-year-old Pierre Hayes has been charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault after police say he assaulted a minor.

Police say Hayes was living with the victim’s mother.

Rockford Police say the sexual assault was reported to them on Thursday, January 23rd. The victim is reported to be under 13 years old.

Hayes was arrested on Friday and charged with the crime.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

