Rockford man accused of shooting at, trying to run people down with his car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 39-year-old Neil Espinosa for violating an order of protection, allegedly shooting at other vehicles, and attempting to strike pedestrians with his car, they say.

Police say they were called to the 1600 block of 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 18th where the incident happened.

They were able to arrest Espinosa a short time later, officials said.

He was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Violation of an Order of Protection, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Espinosa was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories