Rockford man accused of shooting his brother’s dog

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two brothers after one allegedly shot the other’s dog.

According to police, officers were called out to the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Street around 10:40 p.m.

One man, later identified as Gary Edgeston, said he was walking his dog in front of his brother Kenny’s house. Kenny Edgeston allegedly let his dog out and the dogs began to fight, at which point Gary allegedly shot his brother’s dog and then ran.

Police say they were unable to locate the weapon used in the crime.

Gary Edgeston, 50, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Kenny Edgeston, 58, was charged with Obstruction of Justice.

