Rockford man, accused of shooting police officer, appears in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The man accused of shooting a Rockford Police Officer last week has appeared in court.

Bond for Equonn Ricks was set at $2 million. The 26-year-old was arrested Sunday, and is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning, near Third Street and Pope Street. Prosecutors said Ricks shot at three officers as they sat in their squad cars. One officer was shot, and the bullet hit his ballistic vest. The officer is okay.

Ricks is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. He is due back in court on October 21.