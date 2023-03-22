GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — Deon Howard, the man accused of stealing a Rockford funeral home van with a body still inside, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Howard appeared by video in Brown County, Wisconsin. He was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. He was wanted on warrants in both Illinois and Wisconsin.

The 23-year-old waived his rights and will be brought back to Illinois to face charges. His bond was set at $5,000.

Prosecutors said that Howard stole an unlocked van from Collins and Stone Funeral Home back in January. The body of Curtis Brown was still inside.

His remains were later found in Chicago, a few miles away from the abandoned van.

Howard had been on the run ever since. He faces Theft and Abuse of a Corpse charges.