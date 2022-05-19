ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Preston Weatherspoon III, 33, with animal torture and animal cruelty after an officer reportedly witnessed him kicking, stomping, throwing, and beating two small dogs.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the Hotel Weston, at 3909 11th Street, around 6:35 p.m. on May 18th.

A witness told police that he had seen Weatherspoon striking a small black and white dog with a belt. When the witness tried to intervene, Weatherspoon punched him, he told police.

Officers were able to review surveillance video of the incident and said they saw Weatherspoon pick up a brown and white dog and throw it, kick it, and stomp on it multiple times.

He then reportedly hit the black and white dog with a belt and kicked it.

Officers described Weatherspoon as appearing to be “out of breath as he was torturing the dog,” according to the report.

Both dogs are two months old, police said. Both were seized by Animal Control, and Weatherspoon was arrested.

He has been charged with Animal Torture, Aggravated Animal Cruelty, and Violation of Animal Owner’s Duties for reportedly denying the animals food and water.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.