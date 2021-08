ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Patrick Pursley, who was acquitted of a 1993 murder, was denied a Certificate of Innocence by a Winnebago County judge.

Pursley spent 23 years in prison for the murder of Andrew Ascher.

In January of 2019, Judge Joseph McGraw overturned the conviction.

Pursley was attempting to pursue a Certificate of Innocence in order to have his name cleared, but a judge denied the request on Friday.

No further court dates were given in the case.