SCALES MOUND, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was transported by helicopter to St. Anthony’s Hospital on Saturday following a motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County.

Chad Renton, 51, was driving his motorcycle westbound on West Council Hill Road near Galena when he lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to negotiate a sharp corner, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle then crashed on its side and skidded off the roadway.

Renton was relayed via ambulance to Med Flight Helicopter Service, where he was transported to Rockford for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.