ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 24-year-old Jacob Bennett shot himself in the leg during a struggle with arresting officers on Monday.
According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Lapey Street regarding a possible theft of a cellphone. Police say Bennett (mugshot not available) was found outside the house, and officers saw he was in possession of a firearm in his waistband.
Police say Bennett resisted arrest and drew his weapon during the struggle and fired it into his leg.
Bennett was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury, and one officer involved sustained minor injuries.
Bennett was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Resisting, and no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara holds a news conference
- Wendy’s says its beef supply is almost back to normal
- Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, more summer festivals canceled
- Rockford man allegedly shoots himself in leg during arrest
- WHO official walks back on comments about COVID carriers with no symptoms
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!