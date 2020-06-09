Rockford man allegedly shoots himself in leg during arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 24-year-old Jacob Bennett shot himself in the leg during a struggle with arresting officers on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Lapey Street regarding a possible theft of a cellphone. Police say Bennett (mugshot not available) was found outside the house, and officers saw he was in possession of a firearm in his waistband.

Police say Bennett resisted arrest and drew his weapon during the struggle and fired it into his leg.

Bennett was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury, and one officer involved sustained minor injuries.

Bennett was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Resisting, and no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

