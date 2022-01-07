Rockford man and woman charged with assaulting a firefighter, police officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Jeremiah Span, 18, and Fajah Span, 24, on charges of aggravated battery to a firefighter and a police officer.

Police said officers were called to the 900 block of 11th Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the reported battery. The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

Jeremiah Span, suspected of assaulting the firefighter, was not on the scene at the time the officers arrived but was located a short time later and taken into custody.

While he was being arrested, Fajah Span punched a police officer in the face.

Jeremiah Span was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Firefighter.

Fajah Span was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer.

Both were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.