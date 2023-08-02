ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A dispute over a jar of change has a Rockford man arrested on multiple charges after he entered a residence armed with a shotgun.

Jeremy VanBarriger, 40, faces charges of home invasion and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a July 26 incident, according to Rockford Police.

The dispute began early Wednesday morning, when VanBarriger arrived at a residence in the 130 block of N Longwood Street asking for money.

According to court documents, VanBarriger had a jar full of change and asked the resident for cash in exchange for the jar.

After swapping the jar of change for $175 cash, VanBarriger left the residence, only to return later in the day with a shotgun in hand.

According to police, the resident was alerted to VanBarriger’s presence when he heard his children screaming that VanBarriger had a gun.

The resident told police he saw VanBarriger standing in the enclosed back porch, armed with a shotgun and yelling about his money.

VanBarriger allegedly said that “he was going to have to shoot someone today” before leaving the scene.

Officers eventually arrested VanBarriger in the 1100 block of S Sunset Avenue after the resident spotted his car and alerted police.

Further investigation revealed the car, shotgun and jar of change were missing from VanBarrigers’ stepfather’s house.

VanBarriger was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.