Rockford police arrest man parked outside closed business, find gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Juan Garcia, 24, was arrested on weapons charges Saturday after police say they spotted him sitting in a car outside of a closed 7th Street business.

It was around 5:10 a.m. when officers responded to reports of an occupied vehicle parked outside the business in the 1200 block of 7th Street.

Police say when officers approached, the car fled. A short time later, police say Garcia, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out and was taken into custody. During the investigation, police say they located a loaded gun with an extended magazine.

Garcia was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.