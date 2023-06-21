ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Dontay Martin, 36, after he allegedly led officers on a chase that spanned 55 miles between Ogle and Stephenson counties early Wednesday morning.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop Martin’s vehicle around 12:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of N. Illinois Route 26 in Dixon after he made several traffic violations.

However, Martin reportedly sped off, heading north and into Stephenson County, eventually stopping in the 1400 block of Lacresta Drive.

Deputies from Ogle and Stephenson counties were joined in the pursuit by officers from the Freeport Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

Police said Martin fled the vehicle but was later located and arrested.

Martin has been charged with Driving While Licensed Revoked and Fleeing to Elude a Police Officer.

He was also cited for multiple traffic citations, including speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, no seat belts, improper lane usage, failure to signal, driving without headlights, and disobeying a stop sign.

He was booked into the Ogle County Jail.