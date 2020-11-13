Rockford man arrested after allegedly attacking robbery victim with a box cutter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 54-year-old Otis Childress attacked a victim with a box cutter during an attempted armed robbery on E. State Street early Friday morning.

According to Rockford Police, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of E. State Street to meet with the victim.

The victim told police he was walking in the 600 block of E. State when he was approached by Childress, who asked for cigarettes and some change. As the victims was checking his pockets, police say Childress pulled out a box cutter. The victim allegedly grabbed for the weapon and was cut on the hand, at which point Childress fled.

Police say they arrested him a short time later at Wyman and Elm Streets.

Childress was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Battery and Attempted Armed Robbery.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

