Rockford man arrested after allegedly beating woman unconscious

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Armondo Lipscomb, 36, after he allegedly beat a woman unconscious in a home on Clifton Avenue.

Police say officers were called to the 2300 block on Wednesday, May 20th where they made contact with Lipscomb. Officers reported seeing an unconscious woman in the home, but Lipscomb refused to let them in.

The officers forced entry into the home, according to police, and detained Lipscomb while the woman was taken to a local hospital.

Lipscomb has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

