Rockford man arrested after allegedly shooting female victim in the head

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 22-year-old Dajour English after they say he shot a female victim in the head on Tuesday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 3500 block of Liberty Drive at 1:50 a.m. on March 23rd, where they located the victim. Police said her injury from the weapon was not life theatening.

Police said the residence had also been hit by gunfire, and multiple shell casings were found in the street.

English was identified as a suspect and was arrested on Wednesday at his residence, police said.

He is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.