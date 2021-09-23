Rockford man arrested after burglary at Road Baptist Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The male suspect who was seen on camera stealing equipment from the Halsted Road Baptist Church on Tuesday, has been arrested this Thursday. The police have identified him as 48-year-old Steven E. Montavon.

Detectives say due to the clear video evidence, they were able to identify Montavon.

On Wednesday, a Sherriff’s Deputy on patrol found Montavon in the 500 Block of E. State Street and took him into custody.

The Winnebago Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News all of the items stolen were recovered.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized Motavon’s burglary charge.

Montavon is currently being lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.