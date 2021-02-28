Rockford man arrested for 5th OWI after crash in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 6:00 a.m. Sunday, troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol at the DeForest Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-39 near the Humes Road exit.

Officials say a black Pontiac sedan was found unoccupied at the accident scene. A short time later, the driver–later identified as 34-year-old Ronald Brown from Rockford– was found showing signs of impairment.

After failing field sobriety tests, Brown was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Authorities say this was his 5th offense.