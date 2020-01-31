Rockford man arrested after crashing car into house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 22-year-old Michael Mallett was arrested Thursday after he allegedly fled from police, lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a home on Rose Avenue.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rose Avenue.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says deputies spotted a car driven by “a suspicious person,” and as they went to stop the car, the driver took off at a high rate of speed before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the house.

The family says a woman was home at the time of the accident, but was not hurt.

Police say Mallett tried to run from the scene but was pursued by police on foot, and taken into custody.

The home has been condemned.

Mallett was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, and resisting a police officer.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

