Rockford man arrested after driving through field, found hiding in backyard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested early Sunday after police say he led them on a chase through a field before being found hiding in a backyard.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Rockford SCOPE officers saw a suspicious vehicle and tried to stop it near the 300 block of Kent Street.

Police say after they attempted the traffic stop, the suspect turned off the vehicle’s headlights and drove into a field, where it soon got stuck. Authorities say the male driver, fled on foot.

Officers later found the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Charles Brown, hiding in a backyard. After he was taken into custody, police recovered 294 grams of cannabis and one handgun.

Brown is facing charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Fleeing to Elude, and Possession of Cannabis.