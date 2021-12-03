Rockford man arrested after drug deal investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged with possession of drugs and intent to sell on Monday.

The police received a tip that a suspect was selling drugs around the area of 11th Street and Harrison Avenue.

The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Willie Marks and a search warrant was authorized for a residence in the 2700 block of 19th Street.

On November 23rd police arrived to the residence but Marks wasn’t found, they instead located a woman identified as 33-year-old Holly Carlson.

Carlson was reportedly charged with a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police say they found cocaine, fentanyl, prescription narcotics, cannabis, a lot of money, and also impounded two vehicles.

The police then authorized charges against Marks and there was a warrant out for his arrest.

On November 29th, Marks was allegedly found with cocaine and arrested during a separate drug investigation.

Marks has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Suboxone.