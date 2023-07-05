ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested early Wednesday morning after firing multiple shots into the air.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Auburn Street around 12:22 a.m. for reports of 7-8 shots coming from the back of a building, according to the Rockford Police Department.

They found Kenneth Sowells, 28, in the back parking lot when they arrived. He matched the description of the shooter that the caller had given police, court documents said.

Video footage showed Sowells standing in the parking lot and firing a handgun into the air. He proceeded to walk into the common hall of a building before entering an apartment with the gun in his hand.

Around 50 spent casing were located in the parking lot. Video showed numerous people, including small children, outside when Sowells opened fire, according to court documents.

Sowells has been charged with Possession of a Firearm with Requisite Firearm Owner’s ID Card, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.