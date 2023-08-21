ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Saturday after firing a stolen gun during an argument.

Julian Scott, 27, has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Reckless Discharge, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass to a Residence and Aggravated Assault, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 700 block of S. 4th Street around 5 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired inside. They learned that Scott reportedly left the residence after an argument, but returned and fired shots into the apartment.

Scott was located a short time later in the 600 block of 8th Avenue and was brought into custody. A firearm reported stolen out of Rockford was recovered.

Scott is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.