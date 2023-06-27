ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Monday after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car traveling on Court Street around 4:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The car proceeded to flee at a high rate of speed, striking a guardrail at Court and Reynolds Street. The driver fled from the vehicle.

Officers located and recovered a bag from inside of the car, which contained a loaded handgun, loaded magazine and a loaded extended magazine.

David King, 21, was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody in the 1300 block of Grant Avenue.

King has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.