ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested for multiple felonies on Friday after a traffic stop.

Brandon Quintrell McKenzie, 21, has been charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number and two counts of Armed Violence, according to The Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Rockford Police officers saw a gold 2011 Oldsmobile Intrigue 4D around 12 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Alpine Road, court documents said. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and the registration on the vehicle had expired back in August 2022.

The driver, identified as McKenzie, did not pull over immediately, according to court records. He immediately exited his vehicle and walked towards the officers when he did.

Court documents said that an officer provided McKenzie with traffic citations and told him that the vehicle was being impounded. McKenzie said that there was no contraband in the vehicle, but he gave officers the keys when they asked.

The vehicle’s glove box was locked, court records said. A clear plastic baggie containing two smaller clear plastic baggies, both containing an off-white powdery substance, was found when it was opened. It field-tested positive for the probable presence of cocaine,

In total, the powder weighed at 21.5 grams.

In addition, a black scale with white powder residue on it, as well as a box of clear sandwich baggies commonly used for packaging and distributing drugs, were found in the glove box, according to court records.

A loaded .40cal Smith & Wesson VE was also recovered. The serial number had been defaced, court documents said. McKenzie does not possess a valid FOID card.

McKenzie told officers that he had just recently been discharged from parole for Possession of a Firearm, according to court records.

McKenzie was taken into custody. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $7,500 bond.