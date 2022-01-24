Rockford man arrested after loaded gun found in his fanny pack

robert benson

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 20-year-old Robert Benson on weapons charges Friday while they were searching a business on E. State Street for another man, who was wanted for Reckless Homicide.

According to police, officers were tipped off that Deahri Steele was at a store in the 6000 block of E. State around 8:45 p.m.

Steele is wanted by police for allegedly killing 16-year-old East High School football player Mason Hada in a drunk driving crash in 2021.

Police approached the individual, who was later identified as Benson. Police said they found a loaded gun in his fanny pack.

Benson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

