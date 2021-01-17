Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the past two months Rockford Police Narcotics detectives received complaints about drug dealing in and around the 2100 block of 18th avenue.

After further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 38-year-old Rashard Young.

Rockford Police reviewed the investigation with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and a search warrant was authorized.

Friday, January 15th, police went to the home and found the suspect as well as a loaded handgun and cocaine.

Young was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. He’s charged with Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Young’s court date is set for February 25th at 9 a.m.

