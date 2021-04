ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested known felon Willie Price-Floyd, 30, on weapons charges after they say a gun was found in his car during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers stopped Price-Floyd at Charles Street and Prospect Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 8th.

A loaded gun was recovered, and Price-Floyd was arrested.

He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.