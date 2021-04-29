Rockford man arrested after police find 200 grams of Fentanyl, 150 grams of Cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit announced an arrest as a result of an investigation.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody in the 4500 block of Governor’s Drive in Rockford. Police recovered over 200 grams of Fentanyl, over 150 grams of Cocaine, and a loaded firearm.

29-year-old Derrick A. Mayes of Rockford is charged with Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with intent to Deliver Fetanyl, Delivery of 1-15 grams of Fetanyl, Delivery of less than 1 gram of Cocaine.

Police say several complaints from the community helped with the investigation.

