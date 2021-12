ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested after police found a loaded handgun in the trunk of his car during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Police say Donnell Barker, 21, was pulled over around Charles and 20th Streets when the police found the loaded weapon.

Barker has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Ammunition, and Various Traffic Offenses.