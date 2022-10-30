DEKALB CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man faces charges following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly rollover crash Saturday afternoon.

Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call to assist Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and more agencies with a police pursuit in the area of Twombly Road, east of the west county line. The crash occurred prior to their arrival. The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, Bradley Hale, 33, received treatment at the Kishwaukee Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Upon release, he was transported to the Dekalb County Jail. Hale is charged with Aggravated Driving while License Revoked and Aggravated Fleeing to Elude.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices, along with Illinois State Police, are investigating the crash.