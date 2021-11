ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Alvino Vela, 39, on Sunday after they responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Stanley Street. Police said they found 2 children in the home and a loaded handgun in plain view.

Police said a spent shell casing was found on the porch, but Vela was uncooperative with officers.

He was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and was taken into custody at the Winnebago County Jail.