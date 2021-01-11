Rockford man arrested after person pees on 911 call center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 21-year-old Ariel Perez on Sunday after protesters gathered outside the city’s 911 Call Center and someone urinated on the building, officials said.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. a person was arrested for urinating on the call center at 204 S. 1st Street. During the arrest, protesters from City Hall approached and surrounded the arresting officers, who withdrew to avoid further issues, authorities said.

According to police, protesters then began ringing the doorbell and trying to gain entry to the building.

Officers then attempted to arrest Perez, and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Felony Resisting Arrest.

Perez was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

He was previously arrested on Criminal Trespass charges following a protest in October 2020.

