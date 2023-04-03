ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Anthony Sago, 32, after law enforcement says he shot at another driver who cut him off while leaving a Stop N Go on Friday.

According to Rockford Police, a driver of a box truck pulled out in front of Sago’s van at the Stop N Go gas station on Charles Street at 1:10 p.m.

Sago then fired shots toward the driver, striking the front passenger door and window, police said.

Officers were able to locate the van on N. Church of Napoleon Streets and took Sago into custody. A loaded handgun with an extended magazine was found in the vehicle, police said.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Sago is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.