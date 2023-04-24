ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 27-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday morning, and the suspect, Larry Hill, 31, reportedly barricaded himself and a woman inside a house for hours before surrendering to police.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers were called for a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Creekview Road around 9:05 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a wound to his stomach. He was taken to a local hospital, and police said the injury was life-threatening.

Police said they were advised that the Hill was armed and still inside the house with a woman. After “a lengthy negotiation,” Hill and the woman surrendered to officers.

Hill was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Aggravated Battery with a Weapon.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.