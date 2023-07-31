ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly stole a car and got into a shootout.

Malik Williams, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Criminal Trespass to a Residence, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of N. Day Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. They were told that Williams had allegedly been involved in a fight and shots fired incident in Beloit, Wisconsin, with him stealing a car and a handgun.

A silver SUV had pulled up next to Williams on Day Avenue when the rear passenger opened fire toward Williams. He exited the car and fired back, striking several occupied and unoccupied cars before driving off.

Officers found the stolen car at a residence in the 1200 block of Preston Drive a short time later. Williams exited the residence after a brief standoff and was taken into custody. Two handguns, including the one stolen from Beloit, were recovered.

Williams is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.