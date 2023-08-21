ROCKCORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Friday after a stolen gun was found during a traffic stop.

Victor Owens, 36, has been charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on a truck driven by Owens in the 2500 block of Auburn Street. A loaded, stolen handgun was found in plain view inside of the truck.

Owens was taken into custody after a brief struggle.