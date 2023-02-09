OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39.

According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. Eventually, he lost control of the car near mile marker 113 and crashed in a grass median.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including: Aggravated Fleeing to Elude a Peace Officer, Aggravated Driving with a Revoked License, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Improper Container of Cannabis, Fleeing, Illegal Window Tint, Expired Registration, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Speeding.

He was taken to the Ogle County Jail.