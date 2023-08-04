ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested on drug possession charges for the second time in under a year following a search of his residence.

Alberto Miranda, 25, was arrested on Thursday after police executed a residential search warrant in the 700 block of Cunningham Street, court documents show.

Rockford Police located 115.6 grams believed to be marijuana and 66.8 grams of a substance resembling psilocybin mushrooms.

Miranda was arrested in December of 2022 and charged with eight counts of drug manufacturing/delivery after narcotics agents found 92.5 pounds of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine, and 10 grams of fentanyl, along with a loaded gun, during the search of a home in the 1800 block of S. Alpine Road.

The 2022 charges are still pending, and Miranda now faces additional charges of cannabis and ecstasy/analog possession.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and released after posting bond.