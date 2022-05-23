ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Zachery Lester, 32, was arrested Friday. Lester, a known felon, was reportedly in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest. He faces the charge of Armed Habitual Criminal.

According to police, officers were in the 300 block of Foster Avenue at 3:35 a.m. Friday morning when they saw Laster walking in the street. When they approached, he ran into a nearby house and dropped a fanny pack before he entered, police reported.

Police said they found a gun in the fanny pack.

A short time later, police said all the occupants of the house came out, along with Lester.

He was arrested and charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.