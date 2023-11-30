ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is in custody following an investigation into a Sunday shooting in Rockford.

Kenneth Townsend, 37, is charged with one count of first degree murder. Breanna Brooks, 32, of Rockford, was also arrested on allegations of destroying evidence pertaining to the investigation.

Breanna Brooks — PHOTO: Winnebago County Sherriff’s Office

The shooting reportedly occurred in the area of a parking lot near 320 North Alpine Road. Rockford police officers were called to the location around 3:00 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the lot.

Officers reported that no victim was found at the scene. However, a group of individuals were approached as they left one of the nearby businesses. Police report the group was uncooperative.

The victim, later identified as Kevin Harris, 32, was reportedly found at a local hospital. Harris sustained a gunshot wound to his side and later succumbed to his injuries.

Townsend was identified as a suspect during the investigation and was taken into custody Wednesday. Brooks was arrested shortly after.

Both are currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.