ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested yesterday after he was found to be possessing cocaine during a traffic stop.

Juan Robles, 26, has been charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver 900+ grams of Cocaine, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Robles in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on Wednesday. Two kilograms of cocaine was found in his vehicle, and Robles was taken into custody.

A follow up investigation at a residence in the 2400 block of Colorado Avenue led to another 32 kilograms of cocaine being located.

Robles is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.