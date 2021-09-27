Rockford man arrested after Saturday stabbing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 3:55 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 2200 block of 11th Avenue after a report of a stabbing.

Police say they located a 20-year-old male who suffered stab wounds in the abdomen and chest.

The victim was transported to a Rockford hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have identified the suspect as Michael Lewis, 43, who has been arrested and booked in the Winnebago County Jail.

Lewis’ charges are Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Battery.