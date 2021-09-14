Rockford man arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man was arrested Friday for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon after running from police.

The arrest happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the area of 1500 13th Street. Rockford Police SCOPE officers were reportedly about to initiate a traffic stop, when the officers witnessed the vehicle make a turn and the front passenger exit. The man proceeded to walk toward a residence, and ended up running from the police.

Jynnqweez Houston, 19, was taken into custody a short time later. A Rockford Police K9 located a loaded gun with a drum magazine during the investigation.

In addition to the charge of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Houston was also charged with having no FOID.

