Rockford man arrested for allegedly breaking into a home, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of 17th Street for a reported home invasion and kidnapping on Friday, November 14th around 11:30 p.m.

The resident told police that her friend was staying with her and her ex-boyfriend, identified as 36-year-old Domingo Juarez, forced his way into the home. He then allegedly displayed a knife and forced his ex-girlfriend into his vehicle.

Authorities say that Juarez was found at his home later and taken into custody. He is facing the following charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass to Property, and Aggravated Kidnapping.

