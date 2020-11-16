Rockford man arrested for allegedly breaking into a home, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of 17th Street for a reported home invasion and kidnapping on Friday, November 14th around 11:30 p.m.
The resident told police that her friend was staying with her and her ex-boyfriend, identified as 36-year-old Domingo Juarez, forced his way into the home. He then allegedly displayed a knife and forced his ex-girlfriend into his vehicle.
Authorities say that Juarez was found at his home later and taken into custody. He is facing the following charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass to Property, and Aggravated Kidnapping.
MORE HEADLINES:
- President-elect Joe Biden hopes to halt border wall construction
- NIU moving most classes online beginning next Monday
- Senate Dems urge Trump to give Biden team access to national security briefings
- Rockford police announce arrests after weekend shootings
- Two arrested after loaded guns and drugs found during traffic stop