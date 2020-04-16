Live Now
Rockford man arrested for allegedly firing gun, kicking his way into apartment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Mario Davis was arrested Wednesday after police say he fired a shot during a domestic altercation and then kicked in the door of another apartment.

Rockford Police say they were called to the 1200 block of 8th Street around 4:15 p.m. Police say they learned that Davis allegedly fired a shot inside one apartment, pointed the gun at another victim, and then kicked his way into another apartment.

Police officers were able to chase Davis down and arrested him after a brief struggle, officials said.

Davis has been charged with Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

