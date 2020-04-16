ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Mario Davis was arrested Wednesday after police say he fired a shot during a domestic altercation and then kicked in the door of another apartment.
Rockford Police say they were called to the 1200 block of 8th Street around 4:15 p.m. Police say they learned that Davis allegedly fired a shot inside one apartment, pointed the gun at another victim, and then kicked his way into another apartment.
Police officers were able to chase Davis down and arrested him after a brief struggle, officials said.
Davis has been charged with Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.
He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford man arrested for allegedly firing gun, kicking his way into apartment
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy
- Police identify man found murdered in Beloit
- Boone, Rock, Ogle and DeKalb counties announce new COVID-19 cases
- Text scam claims you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, police say
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!