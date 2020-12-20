Rockford man arrested for breaking and entering into Miss Jill’s Slots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is behind bars after breaking into a local business.

Jason Spence, 37

On December 19th around 1:20 a.m. Rockford Police officers, Loves Park Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated suspicious activity at Miss Jill’s Slots (3951 W. Riverside Boulevard).

Officers viewed a male subject smash the front door of the business.

The suspect was later identified as 37-year-old Jason Spence.

Police said Spence fled the business, but officers were able to arrest him a short time later.

He is lodged at the Winnebago County Jail, and has charges of Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Rockford Police Chief, Dan O’Shea said multiple Stateline agencies are working together to reduce the number of burglaries.

“There has been a rash of burglaries, similar to this one, around Rockford and the

surrounding areas,” says Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “The investigators from several agencies have been working on apprehending the suspect in those burglaries. We are confident that this arrest will help reduce the number of burglaries that we have recently seen a spike in.”

